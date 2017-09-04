'Ukrtransnafta' may put on sale 37,000 tons Azerbaijani oil in September

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ In September, “Ukrtransnafta” plans to put on sale 37,000 tons of "Azeri Light" oil kept at the Kremenchug Oil Refinery.

Report informs, the First Deputy Director General of the “Ukrtransnafta” Andrei Pasishnik told the Enkorr.

“Currently, 37,000 tons of “Azeri Light” trade oil are kept at the Kremenchug plant. In accordance with decision made at meeting of stakeholders, we plan to sell it. It is planned to put all the volume on sale in September. Therefore, we are going to sell it with batches of 12,000, 12,000, 13,000 tons every week,” he noted.

According to information, trade bulletin for September 5 says that “Ukrtransnafta” has put 12, 000 tons of Azeri Light oil on sale in the Ukrainian Energy Exchange. The auction is expected to be held in differential regime as previously. The volume has been divided into two lots – 2, 000 and 10, 000. Azerbaijani brand oil is sold at the Kagamlik railway station (Kremenchug Oil Refinery) under FCA (Free Carrier) terms. It will be transported from September 14 to October 14.

Notably, “Ukrtransnafta” company is oil transportation system operator in Ukraine.