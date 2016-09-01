Ukrtransnafta: Odessa-Brody is ready for transit of oil from Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The oil pipeline Odessa-Brody is ready for the transit of Azerbaijani oil through the territory of Ukraine.

Report informs citing the UNIAN agency, state-owned operator of oil transportation infrastructure Ukrtransnafta stated.

Ukrtransnafta declares the technological readiness of the oil pipeline Odessa-Brody oil loading rack at Brody plant and oil terminal in the port of Southern for the start of oil transit through Ukraine from Azerbaijan to Central Europe, for example, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

The company also noted that the railway overpass in Brody is in proper state of technology and ready for the transfer of oil from the pipeline in railway tanks or vice versa: "Currently, Ukrtransnafta is in intense negotiations with the Azerbaijani side and the other stakeholders in the organization of new routes of transportation of Azerbaijani oil to European consumers through the territory of Ukraine."

According to the data, Ukrtransnafta in January-June 2016 reduced volume of oil transported by 17% - to 7.2 million tons. To stabilize or increase pumping oil leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry ofUkraine and the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko held talks with Iran and Azerbaijan.

On July 14, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the head of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko discussed the possibility of the resumption of operations of the Ukrainian oil pipeline Odessa - Brody.

"We discussed the project Odessa - Brody and gave the order to recover the project ", I. Aliyev said.

President of Azerbaijan said that the resumption of the project creates opportunities.

The capacity of the main oil pipeline "Odessa - Brody" is 14.5 mln tons of oil per year.