​Ukrtransnafta announces volume of Azerbaijani oil purchased in April

In April 2020, Ukrainian pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta purchased 61,300 tonnes of Azeri Light crude for domestic consumption.

Report informs, citing Ukrainian media, that Ukrtransnafta purchased 244,100 tonnes of oil in April, up 27.3% from the previous year.

Some 115.300 tonnes of the oil purchased by the company were Ukrainian oil, 67,500 tonnes – US Bakken oil.

Compared to a year earlier, the volume of oil transported by Ukrtransnafta through Ukraine dropped 11.6% to 750,500 tonnes in April.

According to the company, the decline in the transit volumes was caused by a decrease in the demand of European consumers (Oil Refineries) for crude. The Refineries have sharply reduced the production of petroleum products due to the quarantine regime.

In January-April 2020, the company transported 5.034 million tonnes of oil, which are 1.7% more than the previous year. Of this, 836,100 tonnes were transported o Ukrainian Refineries, up 20% from 2019. Transit oi made up 4.198 million tonnes, down 1.3% from the same period of 2019.