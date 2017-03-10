 Top
    “Ukrtatnafta” receives first batch of Azerbaijani oil via pipeline

    The oil delivery will enable to increase production of Euro-5 gasoline and diesel fuel© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Ukrtatnafta” OJSC (operator of Kremenchuk Refinery) has today received first batch of Azerbaijani oil through pipeline system of “Ukrtransnafta” company.

    Report informs referring to Oilnews, “Ukrtatnafta” official told in press conference held in Keremechuk Refinery.

    The company noted that the oil delivery will enable to increase production of Euro-5 standard gasoline and diesel fuel and will contribute to development of cooperation with “Ukrtransnafta”.

    Notably, “Ukrtransnafta” and “Ukrtatnafta” have signed agreement on November 3, 2016 for delivery of 1.3 mln tons/year Azerbaijani oil to Kremenchuk Refinery. 

