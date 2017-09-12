'Ukrtatnafta' purchases 12,000 tons auctioned Azerbaijani oil

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, “Ukrtransnafta” has sold 12,000 tons of Azeri Light oil at the Ukrainian Energy Exchange.

Report informs citing the Enkorr, the total volume was bought by “Ukrtatnafta” (operator of Kremenchug Oil Refinery).

“Ukrtransnafta” will auction 2,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil on September 15, also, 11,000 tons next week in the conclusion.

Notably, in early July, “Ukrtransnafta” had 42,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil at the Kremenchug Oil Refinery. The first electronic auction was held on July 11. During the auction, "Ukrgazdobicha" bought 5,000 tons of Azeri Light oil. First Deputy Director General of "Ukrtransnafta”, Andrey Pasishnik said in early the month that the company plans to sell all 37,000 tons of Azeri Light oil in the Kremenchug Oil Refinery this month.

On September 5 auction, “Ukrtatnafta” purchased 10,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil, "Ukrgazdobicha” 2,000 tons.

Auction for sale of Azerbaijani oil is held in differentiated mode. Oil is sold under FCA (Free Carrier) terms at the Kagamlykskaya railway station (Kremenchug Oil Refinery).