Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrtansnafta will sell 10,000 tons of ‘Azeri Light’ oil On June 7.

Report informs citing the Enkorr, it is said in Ukrainian Energy Exchange bulletin.

Oil is offered from the South Sea reservoir. The trading process will be held in differentiated mode as before. Oil supplies will be available from June 19 to June 25.