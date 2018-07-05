Ukrainian expert: Oil extracted from Azerbaijan and Iran should be processed to eliminate energy dependence

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "It is physically difficult for Ukraine to gain energy independence from Russia. This state is located in the area dominated by Russia oil from geographically, logically and economically point of view ".

Report was told by the director of A-95 consulting group of Ukraine, expert Sergei Kuyun.

According to him, 35% of Ukrainian diesel fuel fells to Russia. "However, Ukraine does not get direct gas from Russia. But oil imported from other countries is made from Russian oil. While we have done a lot of work in this situation. There is an open and competitive market in Ukraine and the import of fuel is carried out in different directions. So we are not dependent on Russia as a supplier of oil and oil products. Ukraine does not buy gas from Gazprom for more than 900 days. Even gas imported from abroad belongs to Gazprom this company can no longer affect the situation in our country and it is not threat for us. Ukraine's gas market is currently undergoing to the norms of market economy and if it continues in such way for 5-7 years, Ukraine can supply itself with gas ", the expect said.