Ukraine to increase gas price

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have come to an agreement on gradual increase of gas price, said the Board Chairman of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev, Report informs citing the foreign media.

According to him, this issue is under consideration now.

Earlier, Andriy Reva, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, has stated that the government did not fulfill 15% of its obligations before the IMF. One of them is an increase of gas price.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman stated that if the gas price is not increased, the country would face financial crisis and default. According to him, cooperation with IMF to avoid default on the background of debt crisis is important for Ukraine.