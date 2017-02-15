Ukraine to increase gas price by 40% for households

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The price of gas supplied to population in Ukrainemay increase by 40% from April 1. Report informs citing the Novoe vremya website, commercial Director of the company Naftogaz Ukraine Yuri Vitrenko said.

According to him, it will happen in the event of refusal of price regulation by the state.

“If there is no extended state regulation of prices for the needs of the population, the so-called “special obligations”, based on current gas prices in the European markets, the hryvnia exchange rate and other factors, we can expect that the price of gas for the needs of the population will grow by 40%”, he said.

Y Vitrenko also reminded that from 1 April 2017, Ukraine has promised the International monetary Fund (IMF) liberalization of gas pricing needs of the population and to extend specialist it is advisable to get their approval.

Notably, price of 1 000 cubic meters of gas for households in Ukraine was 6 879 hryvnia (438 AZN) in 2016.

In 2009, the figure was 725 hryvnia (46 AZN).