Ukraine to charge Gazprom $ 6.7 bn in form of property

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Granting petition of Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine and Executive Service of the Ministry of Justice, Kyiv court has made a change in the decision to fine Russian gas giant Gazprom in sum of $ 6.7 bn.

Report informs citing the TASS, Ukrainian Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said.

According to him, "If earlier it was possible to charge bank accounts of Gazprom, now charge will be in the form of property". The minister said the court's decision will be made public soon.

Notably, In February 2016, the Ukrainian Anti-Monopoly Committee fined Gazprom $ 85.9 billion hryvnia ($ 3.36 billion). The reason for this was the violation of the requirements of the law on the protection of economic competition. The Committee then added 100% fines to the penalty. In December, the Court granted the lawsuit of Committee and claimed a total of 172 billion hryvnia from Gazprom. ($ 6.7 billion) for fines. In August of this year, Gazprom has appealed to the Supreme Court of Ukraine for a reconsideration of decision, though it has received a refusal.