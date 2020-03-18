Ukraine starts handling crude oil transit shipments heading to Belarus

Azeri Light was delivered to the border between Ukraine and Belarus on March 17.

State-run Ukrtransnafta, the operator of Ukraine's oil pipeline, has started handling crude oil transit shipments heading to Belarus via the Odesa-Brody pipeline and one of the two trunk lines of the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline.

Oil transportation services are provided to Belarus under an agreement between Ukrtransnafta and BNK (UK) Limited (Great Britain), which is a subsidiary of the Belarusian Oil Company.

"Simultaneously, Ukrtransnafta ensures reliable and uninterrupted transit of Russian Urals crude oil towards the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary under existing contractual obligations," the statement said. As UNIAN reported earlier, Ukrtransnafta handled two tankers with crude oil at the Yuzhny offshore oil terminal for its further transportation to a Belarusian-based oil refinery.

Ukrtransnafta is the operator of the crude oil transportation system of Ukraine. It consists of 18 crude oil pipelines with a total length of 45,69 kilometers, as well as of 51 crude oil pumping stations and 11 tank farms with a total capacity of 1.01 million cubic meters. The pumping stations are equipped with 176 pump units whose full electric motor capacity is 356,900 kW.