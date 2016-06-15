Ukraine and Poland agreed on a new gas pipeline

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Start of construction of the Interconnector Ukraine-Poland is planned for 2017, press secretary of "Ukrtransgaz" company Maxim Belyavsky said on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Maxim Belyavsky stated that the commercial operation of a new pipeline planned from 2020.

M.Belyavsky said that the experts of the gas transportation operators of both countries are ready to begin the design work, preceded by a feasibility study.

In the process of preparing the feasibility study considered three route options of the gas pipeline on the territory of Ukraine. The result approved the project for the construction of the pipeline, 99.3 km away.

He also shared the link to filmed with a drone video from the future construction of the measuring complex of the Interconnector.

Notably, 17 December 2014, the operators of the gas transportation system of Ukraine (Ukrtransgaz) and Poland (Gaz-System) signed the agreement, which provides for the construction of the gas pipeline Interconnector between Poland and Ukraine. The estimated cost of construction on the territory of Ukraine is estimated at 245 million dollars. It will allow us to access LNG terminals on the Baltic sea.

The development of a feasibility study of the Interconnector Poland-Ukraine’s Ukrtransgaz and Gaz-System was completed on 9 October last year.