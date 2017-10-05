US oil reserves sharply shrink, output grows

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ US oil reserves fell by 6 mln barrels or 1,27% during September 23-29 week and amounted to 465 mln barrels.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy declared.

Notably, analysts of the Reuters estimated that oil reserves would drop by 756,000 barrels. Notably, oil reserves in the previous week fell by 1.8 mln. barrels. Thus, the oil reserves are consistently decreased by 7.8 mln. barrels over the past two weeks.

During the reporting period, the country's petrol reserves increased by 1.644 mln. barrels or by 0.75% and reached 219 mln. barrels.

Analysts estimate that the petrol reserves will increase by 1.1 mln. barrels.

Daily oil production in the United States increased by 14,000 barrels or by 0.15% and reached 9.56 mln. barrels. Notably, the maximum volume of oil production in the US in the first week of June was 9.61 mln. bpd. At present, daily oil production in the US is just 50,000 barrels or 0.5 % less than record level.

Oil prices have not changed significantly since the disclosed figures and remained below $ 56 per barrel level.