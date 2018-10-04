U.S. crude oil shipments to China totally stopped

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. crude oil shipments to China have “totally stopped”, the President of China Merchants Energy Shipping Co (CMES) Xie Chunlin said on Wednesday, as the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies takes its toll on what was a fast growing businesses, Report informs citing Reuters.

“We are one of the major carriers for crude oil from the U.S. to China. Before (the trade war) we had a nice business, but now it’s totally stopped,” Xie Chunlin said on the sidelines of the Global Maritime Forum’s Annual Summit in Hong Kong.

Ship tracking data in Refinitiv Eikon confirmed that U.S. crude oil shipments to China ground to a halt in September.

U.S. crude oil exports to China only started in 2016.