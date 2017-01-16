U.S. active oil rig count falls unexpectedly

Baku. 16 January. REPORT/ From January 7 to 13 the total number of active oil and gas wells in US decreased by 6 units, or 0.9% and amounted to 659.

Report informs citing the Baker Hughes, the number of active oil rigs decreased by 7 or 1.32% amounting to 522 units, the number of gas wells increased by 1 unit or 0.74% and amounted to 136 units, the number of mixed operating wells has not changed and remains 1. Thus, compared to the same period last year, the number of oil wells in US increased by 7 or 1.35%, while the number of gas wells up by 1 or 0.74% and the overall number of oil and gas wells increased by 9 units or 1.38%.

Notably, as of May 25 this year the number of oil wells in operation in the US was 316 units, that is the minimum limit for last 7 years. Currently, the number of active oil wells is more by 65,2% than the minimum limit. The figure reached a record level in October 2014 with 1 609 units. Currently, the number of wells by 67,6% lower than the record limit.

Analytical Group of Report noted that, the price of oil expected to fluctuate in 50-60 USD / barrel range within the next 3-6 months. In this case, the number of active oil wells will continue to increase in US.

This in turn will lead to an increase in production. Notably, decline in the number of active oil and gas wells during the last reporting week presumably associated with technical reasons.