Two trestle platforms on Sangachal-Deniz-Gara-Zira field repaired

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ By order of "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) two trestle platforms No 279A and No 332 at the Sangachal-Deniz-Khara-Zira field, operated by the N. Narimanov OGPD have been overhauled by “Neftqaztikinti” (Oil and Gas Construction) Trust.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 98 reinforcing pins installed in trestle platform No 279A, as well 11 metal boards, 237-meter-long dredge fence were installed, additional lighting works were carried out. In general, the 2080 square meter part of the trestle platform has been overhauled.

38 reinforcing pins were installed in the 1070 square meter section of the trestle platform No 332. As well 5 metal boards, 132 meters long dredge fence, 1 mine yard and 2 service yards were installed and also additional lighting works were carried out.

“Works were carried out in accordance with all the requirements for security and protection of labor. After completion of the measures taken, State Admission Commission has checked trestle platforms and their compliance with the construction norms and regulations and then facilities were commissioned”, report says.