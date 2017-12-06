Two more wells commissioned in platform No 10 in "Gunashli" field

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Wells No 185 and No 186 from deepwater offshore platform No10 in "Gunashli" field (Shallow Water) were put into operation after major overhaul.

Report informs citing "Azneft" Production Union (PU).

It was noted that "Azneft" PU carries out the work to increase production and expand oil fund in "Gunashli" field. "Thus, the wells were repaired and put into operation after major overhaul in the platform after the accident in the deepwater offshore platform No.10 in "Gunashli" field as a result of natural disaster on December 4, 2015".

It was stated that production from the commissioned well No 185 made by fountain extraction method from VI horizon of productive layer sediments, received for commissioning with 5 tons of condensate and 150,000 cubic meters of gas production per day from 2.381-2.332 meters interval.

Oil produced at well No 186 by gas-lift method from "Fasile lay destesi" of productive layer sediments, put into operation with 35 tons of oil and 7,000 cubic meters of gas per day from 2.788-2.780 meters interval. At present, daily production of the well is 99 tons of oil and 15,000 cubic meters of gas.

Currently, 8 wells are being exploited in the deepwater offshore platform No 10 and average daily production on the platform makes 412 tons of oil and 226,000 cum of gas.

Exploitation works in the both wells are carried out by "28 May" OGED of the "Azneft" PU.