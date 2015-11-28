Two-day conference on Iranian new oil contracts starts in Tehran

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two-day conference on new oil contracts of Iran began its work in Tehran.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, the conference is attended by 300 companies, of which 135 are the leading international oil and gas associations, including the Russian giant.

The Forum is intended to clarify for potential Iranian foreign partners a new legal model of cooperationin the field of oil and gas exploration and exploitation of energy resources.

The conference is a joint project of Iranian companies NAFT Energy and Tavana Energy, organized with the support of the Iranian Oil Ministry.