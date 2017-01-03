Turkmenistan limits gas supply to Iran amid debts

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkmenistan is forced to limit supply of natural gas to Iran due to debts of Iran’s national gas company, Report informs referring to the ministry of foreign affairs of the republic.

“Since 2013 national gas company of Iran doesn’t put necessary efforts for repayment of its debts for earlier supplied Turkmen natural gas. During 2016 Iranian side was numerous times officially notified on current unfavorable situation in sphere of gas supplies and on possible restriction of supplies of Turkmen gas”, said in the statement of foreign ministry of Turkmenistan.

As it is said by the ministry, “absence of positive reaction from national gas company of Iran to constructive initiatives of Turkmenistan and its passiveness in search of mutually acceptable options led to necessary limitation of supply of Turkmen natural gas to Iran from January 1, 2017”.

MFA also noted that “all efforts to politicize this issue, whomever it comes from, will be considered as unfriendly action towards Turkmenistan and will be immediately rejected by Turkmen side”.

Since December 1997, Turkmenistan supplies gas to Iran. National gas company of Iran earlier stated that Turkmenistan stopped supply of gas on January 1, 2017.