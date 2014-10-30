Turkmenistan increases oil transit through Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ During January-September 2014, 4 mln tons of Turkmen oil pumped via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the same period last year, the transit of Turkmen oil increased by 78.4% or 1.758 mln tons. The pumping of Turkmen oil via BTC pipeline started on July 2010.

Currently, oil from the oil fields block "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG), the condensate from gas condensate field "Shah Deniz" in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and Turkmen oil being transported via the BTC pipeline.

The length of the BTC oil pipeline is 1768 km, of which Azerbaijan - 443 km, Georgia - 248 km, Turkey - 1076 km. The shareholders of the BTC pipeline company are: BP (30,1%), SOCAR (25%), Chevron (8,9%), Statoil (8,71%), TPAO (6,53%), ENI (5%), Total (5%) , Itochu (3,4%), ConocoPhillirs (2.5%), Inrex (2.5%) and ONGC (2,36%).