Turkish Stream project open to question

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkish Stream" project will begin operating after 2017. It was said by the Turkish Ambassador to Russia Umit Yardim in an interview with "Interfax".

"Report" informs, according to the ambassador it is pointless to forecast the date when the project will begin operating: "Turkey and Russia has not yet decided to officially launch the project. If we realize this project, it will be a great success for us", -Yardım said and noted that, the works on this issue continue.

There is no obligation signed between Turkey and Russia in connection with this project. But according to ambassador, both sides are willing to realize "Turkish Stream" project.

Earlier, the head of "Gazprom" JSC Alexey Miller said that gas supplies to Turkey via "Turkish Stream" will begin in December 2016.