Turkish Stream completes Russia's offshore line construction

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of Turkish Stream pipeline in Russian section of the Black Sea has completed.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, subsidiary of Gazprom, South Stream Transport B.V. stated.

It was noted that the first leg of pipeline entered the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in Turkey.

One of the largest construction and pipe-laying vessels in the world Pioneering Spirit marked the entering to economic zone between two countries by laying the pipe featuring Russian and Turkish flags into the sea.

In total 448 km of Turkish stream pipeline laid down. According to company implementing the work the construction continues in accordance with schedule. Pioneering Spirit vessel will continue to lay down pipes till the Turkish coast.

The Black Sea’s depth at the exclusive economic zone of Turkey and Russia is 2,171 meters which is the deepest part of Turkish Stream.

The construction of Turkish Stream pipeline’s offshore section started on May 7.

Intergovernmental agreement on the Turkish Stream project between Russia and Turkey was signed on October 10. 2016.The document envisages construction of two branches of the main gas pipeline under the Black Sea. The planned capacity of each branch is 15,75 billion cubic meters per annum. The pipeline’s offshore section is expected to equal about 910 km and its overland segment across Turkey will stretch over a distance of 180 km.