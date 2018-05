Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of Trans-Anatolian pipeline project (TANAP) are at an accelerated pace.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the meeting of energy ministers of G20 in Istanbul.

He noted that, solidarity of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, the European Union and partner countries to accelerate implementation of TANAP project: "We have to successfully implement these works."