Turkish government gives instruction amid Turkish Stream

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim gave an instruction to enhance coordination among all state entities to ensure timely completion of “Turkish Stream” gas pipeline project.

Report informs referring to Resmi Gazete.

It was reminded that projection, construction and management of offshore phase of the project consisting of overall 4 pipelines will be executed by “South Stream Transport B.V.”, one part of terrestrial phase of the project will be constructed by BOTAŞ: “At the same time, works related to other part of terrestrial phase of pipeline will be executed by company planned to be established by entities determined by both sides in coming days”.

The edition notes that entities in charge of project implementation should work quickly and efficiently: “Government entities should complete works within the project quickly to enable Turkey to fulfill its obligations timely and properly. A special department will be established to be engaged in land rights during project implementation”.

Notably, agreement on “Turkish Stream” between Turkey and Russia was signed on October 10, 2016. The document envisages construction of two offshore pipelines in Black Sea. Each pipeline will annually deliver 15.75 billion cum natural gas. One branch of pipeline will deliver gas to internal market of Turkey another to European countries. Implementation of second branch will depend on Europe’s interest in Russian gas and its guaranty.