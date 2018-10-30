Turkish Foreign Minister: "We will continue major energy projects like STAR"

© Report

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We will continue large energy projects such as STAR," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a press conference after a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran in Istanbul.

Report informs that, according to him, all the three countries agree on energy issues: “Both Azerbaijan and Iran are the source of energy for us. Our cooperation in this field will continue in the coming years as well. After TANAP, we will continue to invest in major energy projects such as STAR, which has been put into operation in Izmir."

Çavuşoğlu said that the projects implemented by Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran in the region serve the welfare of the neighboring countries: "All the steps we take will benefit countries from Europe to China."

The Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of cooperation for the peaceful settlement of regional problems:

"At this meeting, the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was a key issue on the agenda. The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in a short time is essential."

Çavuşoğlu also said that Baku is a candidate city for EXPO-2025 World Fair and supports hosting of such a prestigious event in Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan is our heart. Let other countries not be offended. Heart comes first."