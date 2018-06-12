Turkish expert: TANAP is strategic project that will boost energy policy in region

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ "TANAP, one of the most important energy projects in Turkey, is also a strategic project that can boost energy policy in the region".

Report informs, Erdal Tanas Karagöl, a columnist of "Yeni Şafak" newspaper, said in his article.

According to him, implementation of TANAP has promoted new major energy projects and will raise the role of Turkey to a new level in the energy sector.

"Although TANAP seems to be a natural gas export pipeline from Azerbaijan to Europe, this project has opened the main natural gas corridor between the east and the west in the region," said the expert and added that next goal of TANAP and the Southern Gas Corridor- TAP gas pipeline will create an opportunity to reduce dependence of Europe and Turkey on Russian gas.

The expert also stressed that TANAP will allow to export gas from Turkmenistan, Iraq, Iran and the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe.