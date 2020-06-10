Turkish expert about possible useful cooperation in alternative energy - OPINION

Use of alternative energy sources in the world practice has been spread widely for a long time. Mainly, European countries prefer alternative energy sources in order to prevent environmental pollution and a decline in demand for oil and gas. The world is already shifting to use of this type of energy sources in various fields. As the oil and gas are mostly utilized by ground transport, change to alternative energy in this field has become an object of an unusual approach, too.

In his statement to Report, Oktay Tanrisever, Chairperson of the Energy Diplomacy Working Group at the World Energy Council Turkish National Committee (WECTNC), Professor at the Middle East Technical University (METU), shared his opinion about Use of alternative energy in transport field at an international level, as well as in Turkey.

Tanrisever, first of all, touched upon the reason why biofuel and electrical systems are not used fully: “Use of alternative energy in surface transport is accepted as positive in terms of both economy and ecology, as well as energy security. However, LNG biofuel and electrical systems are not always used because of high prices and less spread of energy support infrastructure. For this, countries must follow the policy of energy transit and support technologies with fewer carbon emissions.”

Oktay Tanrısevər

According to him, Turkey invests significant amounts of investments in alternative energy technologies: “Turkey has been taking steps towards both renewable energy and this direction in surface transport for a while. Turkey makes investments mainly in the wind, solar, and biofuel energy technologies. In some cities, metro and express trains with electrical systems are used more than municipal buses consuming energy obtained from biofuel and natural gas. Construction of new lines increases this potential much more. Local automobiles, of which mass production is expected soon, will consume electricity and support the shift in this direction.

In spite of these steps, the significance of oil and gas is supposed to increase in the future. Therefore, these measures will not yield results soon.”

Tanrisever also said that possible Turkey-Azerbaijan cooperation in alternative energy would be useful: “Turkey’s improving these transport technologies will be useful for Azerbaijan from the viewpoint of cooperation in energy transition policies. Transport and carbon emissions in Baku are the same as the problems in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Adana, and Bursa. Possible cooperation in these fields will be able to give positive results.”