Turkish ambassador: No one speaks about NABUCCO today

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ STAR Oil Refinery is a project in Turkey in which Azerbaijan invested $6.3 billion. This is one of the biggest investments in the world and the biggest private investment in Turkey, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said at the international symposium on ‘New horizons in economic cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan’.

He spoke about the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP): "TANAP is one of the main three segments of the Southern Gas Corridor. Ten years ago, there was a question which project will transport Caspian gas and where. No one speaks about NABUCCO. TANAP has been implemented owing to the will of our presidents."