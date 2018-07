Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Price of diesel fuel is expected to rise by 7-9 kuruş in Turkey tomorrow.

Report informs citing the Turkish media.

After the growth, average price of 1 liter of diesel fuel in Istanbul will be 5.13 TRY (2.33 AZN).

The price of 1 liter of gasoline is 5.57 TRY (2.53 AZN).