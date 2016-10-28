Turkey requests additional gas from Gazprom

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Official Ankara has requested Gazprom to boost gas supplies from Russia due to suspension of deliveries from Iran.

Report informs citing the TASS, there was an explosion on the gas pipeline from Iran to Turkey and therefore supplies were interrupted.

"The request for October 28 has been raised by 9.3% to 82.1 mln cubic meters per day. Similar to previous cases Gazprom will fulfill the request and supply additional volumes of gas to Turkey," the company said.

As was reported earlier an explosion hit the gas pipeline in eastern Turkey, halting supplies.

Turkey is the second-biggest foreign market for Gazprom after Germany. In 2015, Gazprom gas supplies to the country amounted to 27 bln cubic meters. The plan is to supply 24.5 bln cubic meters of gas by the end of this year and 25.1 bln cubic meters in 2017.