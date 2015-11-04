Turkey offers Gazprom to extend talks on Turkish Stream

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey offers Gazprom to continue to discuss technical aspects of "Turkish stream" gas pipeline project.

Report informs citing the Tass, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, Ali Riza Alaboyun said.

"We have sent Gazprom the letter of invitation to continue technical negotiations on "Turkish Stream. As for recourse to arbitration, we have requested the court to make a discount on Russian natural gas at a rate of 10.25%", he said.

The head of the press service of the Energy Ministry of Turkey Ugur Alici also confirmed that, Turkish side has sent Gazprom an offer to continue talks, but he gave no other details.

Negotiations on "Turkish Stream" currently suspended.

The parties are not yet able to reach a compromise on a number of points. Currently, the prospect of building a branch pipeline for internal needs of Turkey being discussed, which would receive about 16 bln cubic meters of gas per year.