Turkey negotiating with US on import of Iranian oil

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ / The state oil refining company of Turkey Tupras is negotiating with the US authorities on the possibility of purchasing Iranian oil if Washington's sanctions against Tehran come into force .

Report informs that the due information was disseminated by Reuters citing its own sources in the energy sector.

"The company wants to continue importing three or four shipments of Iranian oil per month, as it did during the previous round of sanctions. But if the US is told to stop imports, they will have to do it," the Agency's source said.

According to Reuters, since the beginning of October, Turkey has already purchased three batches of Iranian oil with a total volume of 3 million barrels.

Notably, on May 8 President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Joint comprehensive action plan (JCPOA) - a deal that limited Tehran's nuclear development in exchange for the lifting of UN Security Council sanctions and unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US and the EU. Moreover, Trump promised to reimpose the previous sanctions, including energy ones, which are expected to resume from November 4.