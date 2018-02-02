Turkey launches tax incentives for Turkish Stream

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish government introduced tax incentives for works to be carried out within the framework of the construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

Report informs referring to the Resmi Gazete publication.

"The parties agreed that the taxation will not apply to the activities of companies that work in the implementation of the project in the exclusive economic zone of Turkey in the Black Sea, as well as on platforms, and design works and legal services are also exempted from VAT. The tax and customs incentives also covered vessels, as well as the supply of pipes, other materials, equipment and spare parts", it says.