Turkey in talks over price of imported gas

“Turkey has had an excellent preparation process. We have prepared the LNG terminal and infrastructure. We have done very important work in terms of storage. There are very skilled authorities in Ankara. I’m sure that we’ll be able to lower natural gas prices at their expense."

Turkey is projected to consume over 52.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas this year. Alongside Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, Turkey currently imports liquefied gas from Algeria, Qatar and the United States. In 2018, Azerbaijan supplied the country with 7 billion 225 million cubic meters of its gas which makes a growth of 925 million cubic meters over the previous year.

The TANAP gas pipeline was commissioned in Turkey's Eskishehir on June 12 of the last year. The first gas supply to Turkey took place as planned, on June 30. From June 30 of last year to February 28 of this year, 1 billion 250 million cubic meters of natural gas was delivered to Turkey through TANAP. This volume will reach 2 billion cubic meters by the end of June and 4 billion cubic meters by the end of the year. The current capacity of the pipeline is 16 billion cubic meters, and in the future it is planned to increase this volume to 31 billion cubic meters. With additional compressors, the capacity can first be increased to 24 billion cubic meters, and then to 31 billion cubic meters.

The pipeline will be ready to connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) this year.

TANAP, which will transport gas produced in the Shah Deniz-2 field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, will be connected to the South Caucasus pipeline on the border between Turkey and Georgia and the TAP pipeline on the border between Turkey and Greece. The 56-inch part of the TANAP on the border of Georgia and Turkey and in Eskishehir extends to 1,350 kilometers, and the 48-inch part in Eskishehir and along the border of Turkey and Greece extends to 480 kilometers.