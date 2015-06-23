Turkey gives permission for primary works of Turkish Stream

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish side gave permission for engineering studies on the sea area of the "Turkish stream."Report informs, a statement of "Gazprom" states.

The document gives permission to carry out engineering works to start construction of the first gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone and territorial waters of Turkey.

Sea region of "Turkish stream" will consist of four threads with capacity of each - 15.75 billion cubic meters.Section of the pipeline is 660 kilometers long pipeline will pass through the route, provided for the project "South Stream". The plot is 250 kilometers long pipeline will be laid in the direction of the European part of Turkey.Gas supplies on the first stretch will be designed to meet the needs of the growing Turkish market.

Turkish side confirmed that the results of environmental impact assessment, which have been received for "South Stream" in Turkey, will be used for the new pipeline. On December 1, 2014 the company BOTAS and Gazprom signed a memorandum of understanding on construction of "Turkish flow" gas pipeline with capacity of 63 billion cubic meters per year.