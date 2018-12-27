Turkey expects extension of Iran sanctions waiver

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey expects the U.S. to extend its sanctions waiver on importing Iranian oil, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.

Report informs citing Bloomberg that the minister said the Iran sanctions endanger the security of the region and may cause weakening of Iran's economy.

“We expect an extension of Turkey’s exemption” from sanctions, Pekcan said in an interview with NTV in Ankara. She was referring to the temporary waiver that allowed Turkey to continue buying Iranian oil for six months.

Pekcan also expects a removal of additional tariffs the U.S. imposed on some Turkish products. “We’ve been receiving positive signals in our talks,” she said, without elaborating.

In early November, U.S. granted a 180-day waiver to South Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, India, Turkey, Italy and Greece on imports of Iranian oil.