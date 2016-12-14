Turkey allows handover of 'OMV Petrol Ofisi' terminal to SOCAR

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Competition Authority (antitrust agency), has permitted handover operation of the "OMV Petrol Ofisi Aliağa Akaryakıt veLPG Depolama ve Dolum Tesisleri" of the "OMV Petrol Ofisi A.Ş." in Aliağa, Izmir, to the "Renatus Marine Denizcilik ve Liman İşletmeciliği A.Ş." for the purpose of management by "SOCAR Turkey Akaryakıt Depolama A.Ş.", providing to be rented.

Report informs citing the Competition Authority.

Appeal for the delivery works was made in November.

Notably, at the beginning of October 2016, SOCAR-led group has reached an agreement with "OMV Aktiengesellschaft" on purchase of Aliağa terminal of the international investor "OMV Petrol Ofisi A. Ş.". This terminal will operate as a logistics center of the STAR oil refinery, to be launched in 2018. Purchase of the terminal with storage potential of 200 000 cubic meters of oil and 45 000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas will increase STAR project efficiency, logistic capacity of SOCAR in the region as well as cooperation between the distributor companies, using the same facility. SOCAR Turkey Director General Zaur Gahramanov said that the terminal capacity will be increased from 200 000 cubic meters to 700 000 cubic meters, also, capacity for storage of liquefied natural gas will be increased.

According to the long-term agreement, "OMV Petrol Ofisi A.Ş." will use oil and liquefied gas tanks in Aliağa for the period of the agreement. As well, the company is given the right to use the terminal for export and transportation purposes. The agreement is expected to be completed by the end of 2016, after fulfillment of certain conditions.