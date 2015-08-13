Turcas Petrol: Turkey can export Israeli gas through Southern gas corridor

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ There are large quantities of gas there in Israel and they want to supply gas to Egypt and Turkey. Report informs it was said by Turcas Petrol CEO Batu Aksoy in an interview with the Reuters news agency.

"Israeli gas imported by Turkey can be exported through the southern gas corridor," Aksoy said in the Reuters interview, referring to the gas pipeline stretching from Azerbaijan through Turkey to Europe.

According to him if they supply Turkey with 8-10 BCM a year and sign a 20-year gas agreement, this will meet Turkey's needs.

According to Israeli media there is still no concrete agreement on the agenda. At the same time, in view of the difficulty in exporting gas to Egypt, it appears that Turkey is a fitting candidate for an anchor customer for the Leviathan reservoir.

According to Aksoy, despite the deterioration in relations between Israel and Turkey following Operation Protective Edge, the volume of trade between the countries has not been affected. "Trade between Turkey and Israel has grown substantially, so why shouldn't energy be part of this trade? We mustn't lose hope before deciding that it is pointless for the two sides. The window of opportunity for importing Israeli gas to Turkey has not yet been shut. I think that there is still an opportunity here for the two sides, and for the region as a whole," Aksoy explained.