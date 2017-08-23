Tropical Storm Harvey soars gasoline price in US

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The prospect of Tropical Storm Harvey reforming and taking aim at the Gulf of Mexico coastline later this week sent spot gasoline prices higher.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, conventional 87-octane gasoline rose 0.8 percent to $1.5630 a gallon, while premium prices increased 1.8 percent to $1.6983.

Harvey, reduced to a collection of thunderstorms over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm again by Thursday as it moves into the Bay of Campeche, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It initially formed last week east of Barbados before being torn apart by wind shear. The Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana, is home to nearly 30 refineries -- making up about 7 million barrels a day of refining capacity - and is in the path of heavy rainfall expected to start as early as Friday. Flooding poses risks to operations, while torrential rains can shut units and cause supply disruptions.