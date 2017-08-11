Transportation capacity of Trans Adriatic Pipeline may soar

© Tap-ag.com

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Opportunity exists to double annual transportation capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Report informs citing the TAP AG's official Twitter page.

According to information, this advantage was taken into account while constructing the pipeline: "While TAP will initially deliver 10 bln cubic meters natural gas to Europe, the pipeline is designed to double capacity".

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the project on TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe on 2020.

BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.