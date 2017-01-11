“Transneft” resumes oil pumping from Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ On 10:00 Moscow time “Transneft” resumed pumping Azerbaijani oil via “Shirvanovka” station, which is exported through Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

Report informs, advisor of company’s president Igor Demin told.

According to information, repair works have been completed ahead of schedule.

Yesterday I.Demin told that transportation of oil from Azerbaijan was suspended at Makhachkala port (Caspian Sea, Russia).

According to him, discharge of oil from tankers was suspended by “Dagnefteprodukt” (oil is filled into reservoirs of Dagnefteprodukt”).

“The company in its letter to “Chernomortransneft” on January 9, 2017, states that it is related to repair works in dark petroleum products workshop”. They didn’t explain how the works in the plant concern pumping of oil. This was the reason of suspension of transportation of Azerbaijani oil”, he said.