Transit oil transportation via BTC pipeline soars 42%

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ In comparison with the same period of last year, in January-October 2017, oil transportation via main oil pipelines of Azerbaijan decreased by 4% and made 35 584,5 thsd tons.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 78,8% of the transportation was carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline.

In January-October, 28 049,3 thsd tons of oil were transported via this pipeline which is 1,6% less than corresponding period in 2016.

In reporting period, 5 351,7 thsd tons of transit oil were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. This is more by 42% in annual comparison.

Notably, BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal, near Baku. Daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. BTC pipeline with length of 1768 km was commissioned in June 2006. Currently, through the BTC from Azerbaijan is mainly transported oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli", condensate from "Shah Deniz" and transit oil.

Shareholders of BTC Co. are companies: BP (with 30,10%), AzBTC (25,00%), Chevron (8,90%), Statoil (8,71%), TPAO (6,53%), ENİ (5,00%), Total (5,00%), Itochu (3,40%), Inpex (2,50%), CIECO (2,50%) and ONGC (BTC) Ltd (2.36%).