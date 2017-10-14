Transit oil transportation via BTC pipeline soars 37%

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ 32 072,8 thousand tons of oil transported via main oil pipelines of Azerbaijan in January-September.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 78,7% of the transportation was carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline.

In January-September, 25 229,8 thsd tons of oil were transported via the pipeline, which is 2,57% less than in corresponding period in 2016.

In the reporting period, 4 805,7 thsd tons of transit oil were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. This is more by 37% compared to relevant period of last year.