 Top
    Close photo mode

    Transit oil transportation via BTC pipeline soars 37%

    32 million tons of oil transported via main pipelines of Azerbaijan in 2017

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ 32 072,8 thousand tons of oil transported via main oil pipelines of Azerbaijan in January-September.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 78,7% of the transportation was carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline.

    In January-September, 25 229,8 thsd tons of oil were transported via the pipeline, which is 2,57% less than in corresponding period in 2016.

    In the reporting period, 4 805,7 thsd tons of transit oil were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. This is more by 37% compared to relevant period of last year.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi