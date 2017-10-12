 Top
    Transgaz director general arrives in Azerbaijan

    Ion Sterian will hold meetings with the government and SOCAR officials

    Bucharest. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by Director General of Romania's Transgaz company Ion Sterian arrived in Azerbaijan.

    The Eastern European Bureau of Report News Agency informs, Romanian delegation will attend the International Petroleum Summit Argus Media, which will start working today in Baku with general partnership of SOCAR.

    Ian Sterian, Chairman of Transgaz Board of Directors, will hold a series of meetings with government and SOCAR officials during his visit to Azerbaijan.

    Notably, during the visit of the Romanian delegation to Azerbaijan in July 2016, SOCAR and Transgaz had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

