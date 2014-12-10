Trans Adriatic Pipeline launches new tender

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) issues new tender for the construction and engineering, procurement of approximately 760km of the cross-country onshore pipeline - 48 inches (1.2m) in diameterof the onshore section of the pipeline. Report informs, referring official press-release.

Due to the tender requirements, the scope for the onshore pipeline contract(s) includes the engineering, procurement and construction of approximately 760km of the cross-country onshore pipeline - 48 inches (1.2m) in diameter - in Greece and Albania. Companies being invited to tender are international pipeline construction organisations, including companies from TAP’s host countries.

Construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline is planned to begin in 2016 and, currently, will be split into five lots (or sections) – three lots in Greece and two lots in Albania. TAP’s highest elevation will be 1800 meters in Albania and the pipeline will, on its route, cross many roads and rivers. TAP plans to award the contract for the onshore pipeline contract in the third quarter of 2015.