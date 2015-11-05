'Total' will use experience from North Sea in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ French company Total will implement a project for platform power supply from shore, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian field "Absheron" applied on the Norwegian Martin Linge field in the North Sea.

Report informs, it was stated by representative of the company Total Edouard Thibaut in his speech at the ongoing SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition in Baku.

According to E.Thibaut the gas and condensate field “Absheron” in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is well positioned for supply of electricity from the shore. “The field’s relatively close proximity to the shore ensures the availability of electricity from a gas processing plant in Sangachal. Thus, “Absheron” is ideal for implementation of the project for power supply from the shore.” Thibaut said.