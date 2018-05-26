 Top
    Total will not participate in North Stream-2 project

    Patrick Pouyanné met with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg© epa/vostock-photo

    Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ French Total company refuses to participate in the North Stream-2 gas pipeline project.

    Report informs citing the Interfax, the issue was raised at the meeting of the company's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanné with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and he said that, French side would not participate in the project.

    According to the report, the head of Total asked Vladimir Putin to allow gas export to Europe in the future through a joint venture with Russia's NOVATEK.

