Total will not participate in North Stream-2 project

© epa/vostock-photo

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ French Total company refuses to participate in the North Stream-2 gas pipeline project.

Report informs citing the Interfax, the issue was raised at the meeting of the company's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanné with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and he said that, French side would not participate in the project.

According to the report, the head of Total asked Vladimir Putin to allow gas export to Europe in the future through a joint venture with Russia's NOVATEK.