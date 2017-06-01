Total and SOCAR to embark a joint company

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The French Total and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will create a joint company.
Report informs, Vice-President of Europe and Caspian Region Bernard Clement said at today's International Conference Caspian Oil&Gas 2017 in Baku.
According to him, this will be an innovation in Azerbaijan: "Total and SOCAR each will own 50% of shares of new company. The company will be created as part of the development of the first phase of the Absheron field. The work will last for 15 months".
Tural İbadlıNews Author
