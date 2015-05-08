Toralf Pilz: Implementation of Trans-Caspian gas pipeline depends on all parties involved

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In order to facilitate the construction and operation of a TCP the EU conducts a continuous dialogue with all relevant stake holders; producers, transit countries and consumers". Report was told by the head of the political, economic and information department of the Azerbaijani representation of the EU Toralf Pilz, commenting on the construction of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline.

T.Pilz noted that the EU is going to ensure that all relevant international laws will be adhered. A first big practical step has been taken in the form of an Environmental scoping study that was completed last year. Regarding the participation of additional partners and stake holders, notably potential gas suppliers, in the TCP project, the EU remains open to discuss this option with the already known stake holders.

He added that, failure or success of a multi stake holder project is linked to all partners involved in a project, notably along the whole route of the Southern Gas Corridor. "A Working Group on the TCP involving Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia together with the EU might be set up, following the recent visit of Vice-President Sefcovic to Ashgabat on 1st May".