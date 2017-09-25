Topaz will support development of 'Absheron' field

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Topaz Energy and Marine company has become a subcontractor for the development of "Absheron" gas field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs citing today's statement of the company, Topaz has signed an agreement with the project operator Total to support offshore operations.

TOTAL E&P Absheron (TEPAb) is operating on behalf of JOCAP, Joined Operating Company for Absheron Project, a joint venture between SOCAR and Total.

The statement says, Topaz will supply its vessel to TEPAb to service one work-over and one development in the "Absheron" field. The work is estimated to take more than one year.

“This is a significant contract for Topaz and we are humbled that Total and SOCAR have trusted us. We look forward to delivering our safe service for the development of the Absheron field”, René Kofod-Olsen, CEO, Topaz Energy and Marine, said.